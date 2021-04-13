How Covid-19 movement rule has hurt rehabilitation outreach for prison inmates

By JOHNSON KANAMUGIRE More by this Author

The coronavirus pandemic continues to frustrate efforts to integrate genocide convicts who get released back into the communities after completing their prison terms.

For example, the social distancing measures coupled with pandemic-induced suspension of visits at prisons paralysed initiatives that had been coordinating activities linking convicts with survivors and communities in programmes aimed at forgiveness and healing prior to their release.

The initiatives, run largely by different non-governmental actors, have had a significant role in ementing unity and reconciliation and smooth reintegration of convicts released each year after serving their sentence.

However, according to the Unity and Reconciliation Commission, the programmes were halted for close to a year now since the pandemic struck.

“Our hope is that since Covid-19 vaccination has been ongoing in prisons they may be reopened and the programmes resume,” Fidele Ndayisaba, executive secretary of the commission said.

Experimentation

“Meanwhile, we are using peer volunteers inside prisons to help carry on the educational programmes. Another option we have been experimenting with is the one of recording convicts’ testimonies or messages which are sent to the survivors in the communities. There is also the exchange of letters. However, these are not as e ective,” he added.

An estimated 24,000 convicts of genocide-related crimes are still in prison across the country. Now, 27 years since the Genocide against the Tutsi ended, majority are set to complete their sentences over the next three years except for those in life imprisonment.

About 1,000 were released last year after completing their prison terms. The number will rise around 1,500 this year and more than double to 3,620 next year.

Survivor concerns

There have been concerns among survivor groups that without intensified programmes, it would be problematic for perpetrators to confront their victims, survivors and communities.

According to stakeholders in unity and reconciliation initiatives, this is even more di cult considering that a section of the convicts neither admitted their crimes nor shown remorse over the course of their trial, and potentially never reformed.