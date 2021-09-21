High cost of Internet threatens smart classrooms project

By Ange Iliza More by this Author

Some public schools are facing a shortage of computers and limited access to Internet as the new academic year begins.

Teachers are now worried that this will make it difficult to implement hybrid teaching as part of the measures to decongest classrooms and practice social distancing to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.

Teachers say the cost of running schools has increased due to higher expenditures attributed to Internet, purchase of computers and hiring skilled teachers to facilitate remote learning.

For instance, before Covid-19, Kagarama Secondary School had two smart classrooms with 100 computers.

Two rooms were shared by 1,037 students with each student accessing the room at least once a week. This was before social distancing rules were in effect.

When the pandemic hit, months passed without any physical class.

Teachers would use the school computers to reach a few students stranded at their homes. Covid-19 guidelines such as keeping social distance are mandatory when some classes are crowded.

More smart classrooms and skilled teachers offer better teaching alternatives with limited teacher-student contact.

“When schools reopened, the money we spent on the Internet rose three times. Smart classrooms accommodate a smaller number of students because they have to keep their distance, which limits their access,” Sam Nkurunziza, director of Studies at Kagarama Secondary School said.

“For now, the school takes up the cost of Internet and maintenance of smart classrooms. It is already expensive since parents are not reliably paying the school fees because of the pandemic,” he added. Dr Christine Niyizamwiyitira, head of department of ICT in Education at Rwanda Education Board, said the government is working on a project to expand and advance smart classrooms.

“Updates are almost finished with e-learning to include more features such as the digital library, to support learners with hearing and visual impairment,” she replied.

She said that the ministry works with various partners but their budget is mainly government-funded.

Different partners such as UNICEF, AIMS Global, are working with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of ICT. Since 2016 when the Smart Classroom Programme was started, over 4,000 primary schools, accounting for 34.8 percent, have been connected to the internet and have been given computers.

In secondary, 1,783 schools, and 365 vocational schools, counting for 52 percent, also have computers and are connected with the Internet. Dr Niyizamwiyitira said that the target is to reach 84 percent of schools by 2024.

Integrating ICT in education goes with teachers' capacity building. According to Dr Niyizamwiyitira, teachers have been receiving training even during the pandemic.

“Cohorts of teachers continue to receive training on a routine basis. They were able to use the smart classrooms during the pandemic when schools were closed,” she explained.

With insufficient resources, costly Internet, equipment, and poor infrastructure such as electricity, the Smart Classroom Programme continues to face challenges.

This adds to poor maintenance by some schools and students. “Reaching 82 percent of schools by 2024 seems unattainable currently. The programme has been functioning for five years and has only reached half the schools, most of which were already equipped with necessary resources.

The remaining part is the hardest to reach three years are not enough,” argued Prudence Iraguha, students’ rights activist and education analyst.