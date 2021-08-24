Have you taken Covid jab? It will soon become a must to access some offices in Rwanda

By JOHNSON KANAMUGIRE More by this Author

Unvaccinated people will face stricter Covid-19 restrictions in the near future as employers, associations and individual business players start to make the jab mandatory for staff returning from working from home.

Proof of a negative Covid-19 test had become a standard requirement for one to take part in other outdoor activities while the hospitality industry players like hotels were ordered to have their staffs regularly tested.

However, as the government accelerated the mass vaccination drive around Kigali and parts of the country last week, both public and private agencies whose staff had for long been restricted to working from home were making inoculation mandatory to access offices.

Rwanda Today survey indicated that proof of vaccination, a negative test, or both were increasingly becoming a requirement by key service providers that welcomed staff back to work when Kigali emerged from a three-week lockdown on August 1.

In particular, while referral hospitals like King Faisal allowed in outpatients without restrictions, a negative covid-19 test was required for all those staying at the facility including caregivers attending to loved ones undergoing treatment.

A worker at a Kigali-based government entity told Rwanda Today the management had notified all the staff that only those with proof of vaccination are allowed to come to work, alerting all those who missed out on vaccination to quickly.

“A database has since been set up for every employee to fill in their vaccination details, namely the results access code, so it becomes easy to know who has not been vaccinated,” the source said. The federation of commercial motorcyclists recently issued a notice to all its members nationwide to get vaccinated while unvaccinated operators could be barred from taking passengers.

The latest government data indicate that the number of vaccinated people across the country was inching closer to one million as at August 17.

Service providers who come into contact with the general public were compelled to make sure they are vaccinated, and staff are subjected to routine testing.