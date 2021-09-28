Gunmen kill 34 people in northwest Nigeria

By Nation. Africa More by this Author

At least 34 people were killed in northwest Nigeria, Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai confirmed.

Seven people were also injured in the incident that happened on Monday.

The attack happened while governors from the northern region were meeting in Kaduna over insecurity and other socio-economic issues affecting the area.

Kaduna Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan said unidentified gunmen attacked Madamai village in Kaura local government.

“The troops mobilised to the location and also came under fire, before forcing the assailants to withdraw after an intense exchange.

“Some houses were set ablaze by the attackers at one end of the village," the official said.

Governor El-Rufai said the local government will bear the cost for the treatment of those injured.

Meanwhile, Mr Yusuf Mugu, a lawmaker in the Kaduna State House of Assembly, has advised the embattled state government to deploy drones to end bandit attacks.

Mugu said it has become necessary following the latest attack that killed scores of people in Madamai community.

“It is saddening that in this era of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) where modern equipment like drones can easily be used to end the attacks, the unfortunate incident continued unabated.

“I plead with authorities concerned to deploy drones, identify flash areas and engage this fearless armed militia that had been killing innocent people in our rural communities.

“What is more worrisome is that the attackers started operation around 4pm,’’ he said.

“The people are completely devastated while the affected village and neighbouring communities are being dessert for fear of the unknown,’’ Mugu added.