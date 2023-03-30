Growing population threat to conservation initiatives

By Ange Iliza More by this Author

Population boom in the country threatens environmental conservation efforts as people encroach on natural habitats for farming and housing.

These, watchdog warned, leave behind a trail of waste and destruction of natural habitat.

According to the results of the recently released population and housing census, Rwanda's population has grown to 13.2 million in 2022, with an annual growth rate of 2.3 per cent.

The population density has also increased from 416 persons per square kilometre to 503 persons nationally, making Rwanda the most densely populated country in East Africa and the second in sub-Saharan Africa, after Mauritius, where 624 persons are counted per square km, according to World Bank data.

The Rwanda Environment Management Authority warns that “if Rwanda is to pursue a green growth pathway sustainable development, proper waste management should be a priority and an integral part of development plans”.

Rwanda Today spoke with a team member of researchers who collected data on Lake Karago, one of the quickly disappearing lakes located in Nyabihu districts, Western Province.

Advertisement

In 2011, a report by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) alarmed that Lake Karago’s water surface had shrunk by a quarter due to sedimentation.

Another 2012 study by Rwanda Environmental Management Authority (REMA) found that 2,000-3,000 tonnes of sediment are deposited in the lake annually.

Even though the lake is located in Rwanda’s most sparsely populated district, the surrounding population heavily relies on subsistence farming with limited anti-erosion mechanisms.

During rainy seasons, Nyamukongoro, a muddy tributary from the Gishwati forest, collects degraded land from farms and unterraced hills, taking with it eroded soil into the lake, hence the siltation.

“The underlying cause was land degradation. The water bird and fish populations have reduced as well. The problem has been in Karago for a long time. The initiatives to address the problem only started in 2013 but results are yet to be recorded,” said Elise Ntawuhiganayo, a research associate at the World Agroforestry Centre.

Karago is among other habitats that are threatened by human activity in Rwanda.

In addition to this, waste generation continues to threaten the environment as it increases even though only 10 percent is collected and managed.

In an interview with Rwanda Today, the Director General of Rwanda Environment Management Authority, Dr Juliette Kabera, said for the past decade, increasing waste and land degradation by people particularly in swamps and rivers, have been among the biggest threats to Rwanda’s ecosystem.

“We saw an increase in waste generation in the past years, which is not always well-managed both in urban and rural areas. There have also been cases when we moved to conserve areas such as the Rugezi swamp in the northern province that have for decades been used as a source of peat for the surrounding area."

Ms Kabera added that with the population expected to double by 2052, Rwanda faces a challenge to both cater to its population and conserve the environment, and wildlife, and manage waste all at once.