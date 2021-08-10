Govt now moves to boost uptake of TVET courses

By LEONCE MUVUNYI More by this Author

The government has introduced incentives to increase the uptake of Technical and Vocational Education and Training courses.

According to the government, the reforms include establishing a TVET school in every Sector, under which the general educational and TVET courses will be balanced.

“By establishing the TVET school at Sector level as well as general education school, the students will be provided with the unlimited choices of studying whatever course they desire that will be available within their reach,” Dr Edouard Ngirente,Prime Minister, told the recent joint parliamentary sitting.

Moreover, the government has allocated about Rwf7.1 billion for Technical and Vocational Education and Training in the current fiscal year, a 50 percent increase from the previous year.

According to the prime minister, most of the allocation will go for the daily consumables for the schools that used to carry out the practical teachings.

At a virtual meeting with Members of Parliament, it was noted that lack of board of directors, since the establishment of Rwanda Polytechnic, which manages Integrated Polytechnic Regional Colleges (IPRCs), the highly skilled teachers remain unwilling to join the teaching trade due to little pay.

According to Members of Parliament, the state of affairs deny teachers in trade the opportunities of promotions

“A teacher plays a vital role in the best quality of teaching outcomes, since the establishment of IPRCs in 2017, our teachers have never been vertically promoted in levels, which also should go with the increase of their earnings, yet the law that establishes the IPRCs and that governs the education sector in Rwanda determining it,” said Cyprien Niyomugabo, a Member of Parliament, during the last week’s virtual joint grill of the head of government on the TVET sector status in the parliament