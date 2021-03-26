Google adds new education feature to its search engine

The tech giant said school children can now use laptops, desktops or mobile phone-based internet to access learning material on various subjects from science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Google has added science-based educational features to its search engine, enabling school children to learn remotely.

By The EastAfrican More by this Author

Google said it has added high school math, chemistry and physics materials onto its education portal where each question posted on Google Search will be directed to a new dedicated section that generates examples, videos and worksheets for over 2,000 STEM concepts.

"Google has increasingly made Search a resource for students and others wanting to learn about various topics. The latest additions see Google Search surface practice problems, while expanding other capabilities," it said.

The new development follows a partnership between Google and an array of education material providers from across the globe among them BBC Bitesize, Byjus, Careers360, Chegg, CK12, Education Quizzes, GradeUp, Great Minds, Kahoot! OpenStax, Toppr and Vedantu.

The new dedicated sections have educational quizzes that schoolchildren can fill in directly on Google Search (mobile or desktop) with the 'exam' results displayed immediately with further resource material provided next to each answer.

Through partnerships with Symbolab, Mathway (a Chegg Service) and Tiger Algebra, Google has expanded its math solver to support different equations thereby complementing the capability recently introduced to Google Lens, while Google AR (Augmented reality)displays digital content and information onto the physical world for over 200 chemistry, biology, physics, and anatomy objects.