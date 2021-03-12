Ginger, lemon sales double in Rwanda over false hope about benefits

By CHRISTOPHE HITAYEZU More by this Author

Misinformation about the treatment of Covid-19 is taking parts of the country by storm so much so that consumption of lemon and ginger has more than doubled over the past year, Rwanda Today has learnt.

While there is no scientific proof about the link between ginger/lemon protecting against coronavirus, many Rwandans have been consuming the mixture with a false hope that it will shield them from getting infected.

Figures from Rwanda’s Ministry of Trade and Commerce shows that the importation of ginger has doubled from 2,333,053.2 kilos in 2019 to 4,154,843.7 kilos in 2020, from which most of the quantity was imported from Tanzania and Uganda.

For lemon, the trend has increased from 502,606 kilos in 2019 to 591,580 kilos in 2020 imported from Tanzania and Kenya.

Importation of ginger cost a total of $3,104,179 while it cost $399,453 for lemon imports in the two years.

Although the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources did not respond to Rwanda Today’s request on local production of ginger and lemon, figures on exports provided by National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB) show a decrease, from 1,161,867 kilos to 747,130 kilos for 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 respectively.

“We are unable to trace every commodity that is exported since we also have informal cross border rade what we call informal business. Most of the lemon and ginger produce are traded under this model.

But with formal export business, the above are data regarding ginger. As ginger is not counted as a stand-alone commodity, the figures here include ginger, garlic and other food spices,” said Pie Ntwari, the NAEB’s communication specialist.

Health professionals say neither ginger nor lemon can help in immunization against Covid-19. “Ginger and lemon can’t cure or prevent exposed people from contracting Covid-19, though, they are both rich in nutrients essential for the immune system of the body,” Elie Nziyomaze, medical doctor, told Rwanda Today.

“Buyers of ginger have increased exponentially during Covid-19, which resulted in an increase in price from Rfw600 ($60) to Rwf1,000 ($1,01) and above. Normally, a high demand causes a rise in price,” said Esperance Nyirabenda, a ginger seller in Kigali. She cited the Rwanda-Uganda border closure as one of the reasons.

“The demand for lemon has increased, which has taken the price up to Rwf3,000 ($3.02) per kilo from around Rfw1,000 ($1,01) wholesaler’s price. But this year, the supply started to increase, and the price is getting back to normal,” said Teddy Niyonsaba, a lemon seller in Kigali, adding, “We heard of their role in immunisation against Covid-19, which would have caused the rise in demand."

“I learned from colleagues that drinking ginger and lemon increases immunity against Covid-19 and since then, I started consuming the mixture in tea. Even if other people say it’s not true, I will continue as long as they don’t cause any harm,” said Freddy Muhire, a resident of Kimironko in Kigali.