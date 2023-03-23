Finally organ transplant is here as law takes effect

By MOSES K. GAHIGI More by this Author

It is good news for Rwandans who need organ transplants. A law has been passed by parliament that now allows organ donation in the country.

Currently, Rwandans with health complications that require organ transplants struggle to access organs with many being forced to seek treatment overseas.

The law regulating the use of human organs, tissues and cells says the minimum required age for donors of organs, tissues and products of the human body is 18 years.

The government said that this is in line with the general practice globally. Health Minister Dr Sabin Nsanzimana said passing this law which regulates organ donation will save Rwandans a lot of money many spent on organ donation procedures done abroad.

The government plans to set up organ banks that will preserve these organs especially those got from people who have passed on. This will go a long way to increase the supply of these vital organs to be given to people who will need them to preserve their lives.

“For one organ procedure a person spends not less than $10,000, some go up to $ 50,000, it will bring a huge financial relief to many Rwandans, it will also help in the training of our medical professionals,” said Nsanzimana.

Preparations for organ donation procedures to be conducted in the country are in high gear at King Faisal Hospital.

Dr Jean Claude Byiringiro, the Associate Professor of Surgery and Dean at the School of Medicine and Pharmacy, University of Rwanda, said the Bill is a move in the right direction from a public health standpoint.

Beyond developing the health sector through promoting medical tourism, it will facilitate deepened research in the medical discipline, since some of the needed research is one based in clinical environments.

He also said that beyond alleviating the financial burdens that many families suffer to the point of driving some into poverty due to conducting these procedures abroad, it will safeguard the public from likely ethical issues and malpractice that can crop up.

For many Rwandans the law will provide relief. For instance, Octave Ndayishimiye (Not real names) had been promised by a close relative that he will donate one of his kidneys to save his life which he was on a brink of losing due to an infection which destroyed his kidneys.

After everything was set for the donor and recipient to travel to India for the operation, his relative changed his mind at the last minute that he was no longer willing to donate his kidney.

Octave couldn’t get any alternative kidney donor as his condition was also worsening, he ended up passing on recently after he completely failed to get a donor.

The law which has just been passed will provide for people to offer their vital organs such as kidneys, liver, corneas and others after they die, which is expected to increase the local supply of these organs to people who need them to survive.

The cornea as well as other tissues that are transplanted into people are normally removed from dead bodies, but the law seeks to regulate the practice and ensure that the tissues are harvested when they are still in good condition as a result of the

consent people give when still alive.

“We need each other in life and in death, I will be happy to donate my organs to others when I die, this is a much-needed law, and it will make a big difference in prolonging people's lives,” said Jeanette Uwanyirigira, a resident of Kanombe.

Although people have been donating some of these vital organs in Rwanda, there was no regulation in place which affected the way it is conducted.

The new organ donation law provides for the donor or recipient involved to be adequately informed about the dangers and benefits.