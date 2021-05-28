Farmers raise concerns over high cost of animal feed

By LEONCE MUVUNYI More by this Author

Animal farmers have raised concern over limited access to raw materials locally due to high costs.

The farmers said animal feeds are too expensive as processors heavily rely on the imported raw materials in the midst of limited local supplies.

According to small stockholders, unlike other farming ventures, the feeds for chickens and swine breeding account for around 70 percent of the farmers’ cost of production.

While most of the animal feeds are made out of soya, maize, sunflowers, wheat and vitamins among other ingredients, the country’s agricultural productivity is still struggling to satisfy the demand for even human consumption, let alone the animal feed.

With the processors relying on the import of the raw materials either from region or out of the continent, on the factory gate price, a kilogramme of chicken feed is currently going for around Rwf410, which is out of reach for most of the average income earners farmers.

“We follow whatever the price of the soya and maize market is, that’s where the price of feeds is going to reflect. If the farmers want to lower the cost of their production, we have to lower the price of grains, that means increasing the volumes of production here in Rwanda, and that means better treats when it comes to importing,” Katie McGehee, director of the African Sustainable Agriculture Project, which runs Zamura feeds factory located in Musanze district.

“I am with the farmers, the feeds are very expensive,” McGehee added. Zamura factory, which is currently producing pigs, poultry and cows’ feeds has an installed capacity of 800 tonnes a month, but it is currently producing a third of the capacity, as the farmers’ demand of who can afford the feeds, slowed down.

According to the farmers, with the high competition between human and animal on feed, they ask for other alternatives on the locally available materials. “One of the things that we would love to be assisted with is to find a way of making animal feeds out of some of the locally available materials.

We normally feed our animals on maize or the remaining because we have seen it somewhere else, but since we have sorghum, cassava and irish potatoes that those people don’t have, why can’t we are turning them into animal feeds, if whenever we leave them outside, our animals eat on them,” said Jean Baptiste Musabyimana, general manager of Agri-Business solutions Ltd.