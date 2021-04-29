Farmers in Rwanda lose cattle to lethal tick diseases

By MOSES K. GAHIGI More by this Author

Cattle farmers across the country are losing millions of francs as three tick-borne diseases kill cattle across the country.

Although the country is not new to tick-borne diseases, farmers have not seen these diseases attack cattle with such severity, and are appealing to government to intervene with urgent vaccines to save their livestock.

“It is a difficult time for us farmers, I have so far lost more than five cows, people I know have even ost more, the drugs they tell us seem not to be working” said a farmer in Rwamagana.

The three diseases are East Coast Fever, Anaplasmosis and heartwater, with the last two being the most lethal, since an infected cow dies within a short time, with some even not manifesting symptoms.

“The diseases are affecting cattle country-wide, I have also los two cows, many have already died, tick-borne diseases are not new in the country but two of these, heartwater and anaplasmosis are sudden and dangerous” said Fabrice Ndayisenga, the head of animal resource research and technology transfer at Rwanda Agriculture Board (RAB).

He said most of the cows dying now are killed by heartwater and anaplasmosis, that the cow can manifest symptoms or sometimes not manifest, catching many farmers off-guard and that a cow can die in four hours.

Advertisement

“We only have vaccination for East Coast Fever, we don’t have vaccination for heartwater and anaplasmosis, research is on-going in South Africa and we are following closely” he said.

Adding that daily observation is crucial to ensure early detection, regular spraying of ticks can also help.

Information from RAB indicates that Heartwater, or Cowdriosis, is non-zoonotic disease but often acute, fatal, infectious and tick-borne, caused by bacteria Ehrlichia ruminantium, that is widespread in most of Africa, also found on a few Caribbean islands.