Farmers in new scheme to boost rice, fish production

Rice farmers will soon begin new farming methods that will see them integrate fish farming in their fields to generate extra income.

With funds from the Food and Agriculture Organisation, farmers have been trained and given resources to start the trial of integrated rice and fish farming.

In 2021, rice farmers embarked on a project that to boost production in Cyampima swamp in Rwamagana district through integrated fish and rice farming.

One of the farmers is Alphonse Ruterana, a 62-year-old father of six who has been a rice farmer for 40 years in Cyampimpa swamp. Mr Ruterana says production has diclined over the past few years due to soil that fills the swamp.

He says his production reduced from 15 tons of rice per one acre in 2010 to 10 tonnes last year.

“The weather patterns are getting worse every season. Seasons are either too dry or too rainy. Rice is a very sensitive crop, so we are willing to try every solution,” said Mr Ruterana, who is also president of the rice farmers co-operative in his area.

The project is introducing farmers to a new but simple approach of growing rice and fish in the same aquatic ecosystem, like a rice paddy.

With the newly introduced approach in Rwanda, farmers dispose of waste compost or manure on the farm which produces worms and insects that fishes feed on. The rice uses fish waste as a natural fertiliser to grow. When rice and fish are grown in the same environment, the relationship is symbiotic.

This approach does not require fertilisers or pesticides to grow. Taking this approach, Mr Ruterana and farmers are not only cutting the cost on fertilisers and pesticides but also building food supply and boosting nutrition for their families.

Mr Ruterana gave five acres in addition to other plots from other farmers to make up 40 acres for the trial. The farm gets filled with water, rice plants, and fish. Two kinds of fish — Nile Tilapia and Snakehead fish — are currently being tried.

Rwanda Agriculture Board says it will introduce catfish, a different kind that is tolerant of polluted water and harsh weather. The farmers have harvested rice twice and are already harvesting fish for their families. The new method not only improved nutrition but also increased rice production.

According to Nyiringango Jean Bosco, another farmer piloting the project, production in is farm increased from four tonnes per acre before the trial to five tonnes.

“We are willing to continue with the project and improve on it. This method will reduce the money spent on fertilisers and still increase production. We will expand the method to more farms, maybe it is the new way of rice farming,” Mr Nyiringango said.

Demand for rice in the country and production have steadily grown disproportional over the years despite a commitment to cut rice imports. Rwanda’s demand for rice was estimated at 145,000 tonnes per year in 2020, and local production was reported by the Ministry of Trade and Industry to only satisfy 40 percent creating a 60 percent deficit that is met through imports mainly from Tanzania.

Rice imports increased from 112,290 tonnes of rice in 2020 to 122, 270 tons in 2021 Farming experts expect the new method to help increase rice production as well as fish production by cut-down costs.

Cecile Uwizeyimana in charge of Aquaculture and Fisheries at RAB said the new method would serve as a solution to expensive fish food for farmers.