Experts urge medical care to stem rising cases of suicide

Health experts have attributed rising cases of suicide in the country to failure by distressed people to seek medical attention.

According to experts, victims seek to escape unbearable pain.

“It is a means trying to end a situation in which a person feels trapped in. Suicide is associated with mental disorders such as depression, substance use disorder and generalised anxiety disorders…” said to Dr Jean Damascene Iyamuremye, director of psychiatric care at Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC).

“Although there are many warning signs, every situation is unique. The key is to understand how an individual feels about their life and how they see their current situation," he added

Figures from RBC show that Covid-19 pandemic led to multiple attempts of suicide compared with prior-period.

For instance, in December, last year, Rwanda recorded 238 suicide attempts and 237 this year.

“We still have a large number of people who don’t value their mental health and by that, they feel ashamed to seek help in case mental health problems emerge...” Dr Iyamuremye said, urging people to seek help.

The pandemic increased suicide attempts as also patients who got healthcare services dropped due to the lockdown, an RBC report shows.

Patients who went for mental healthcare services dropped from 11,422 in 2019 to 7,201 in 2020 in January .

The report also notes that elites care about mental health more than people with little to no education Samuel Ngabo, a student at Mt Kenya finds it crucial to seek help whenever anybody doesn’t feel well mentally.

“It is very important to care about mental health as long as life can be ruined when nothing is done in the presence of mental health problem, as I understand, suicidal thoughts lead in taking someone’s life and as mental health problem consequence,” said Mr Ngabo.

He singled out depression and domestic violence as the main causes of suicide. At least 794 people died of suicide in 2018, which placed Rwanda 65th in world ranking about suicide deaths.

However, a large number of people up to 35 percent suffer from the post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) mainly as a consequence of 1994 genocide against Tutsis and drug abuse.