Ethiopia implements strict Covid-19 measures as infections surge

By The EastAfrican More by this Author

Ethiopia has announced stricter measures effective Monday in a bid to stem a new wave of Covid-19 as the country recorded a surge in infections.

The country will also implement punitive measures against citizens who breach Covid-19 protocols set by the Health ministry.

The Ministry of Health and the Federal Attorney General on Saturday issued a revised directive that restricts movement and social activities.

The Ministry of Health, the Federal Attorney General and the Federal Police have announced that they will monitor the implementation of the measures to curb the spread.

“Due to the serious implementation gap, respective bodies will be strictly monitoring activities outlined in the directive to ensure enforcement, with the necessary action if breached,” Health Minister Lia Tadesse said.

Travellers above the age of 10 years, with the exception of transit passengers, will now be required to have a certificate showing they tested negative for Covid-19. The test should be taken not more than five days prior to travel. International travellers will no longer be allowed to quarantine in hotels.

Advertisement

No transit passengers will be allowed to leave the airport and enter the city.

The country will also strictly enforce earlier preventive measures such as wearing masks, maintaining social distance and limiting the number of people in meetings to 50 people.

Those who do not comply with the guidelines will face up to three years in prison and other penalties, the attorney general said.

So far, Ethiopia has recorded 200,000 Covid-19 cases with 2,760 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

Last week Ethiopia said it had vaccinated more than 1,400 citizens against Covid-19.