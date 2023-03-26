Divorce: Couples opt for easy way out, avoid long and winding legal process

By MOSES K. GAHIGI More by this Author

The number of married Rwandan couples opting for separation without following long and winding legal process is increasing by the day.

According to some couples, they choose to bypass the ‘long and tedious’ divorce process, which they say often delays their mutually agreed decision to go separate ways.

Divorce cases have also been growing rapidly over the past five years, especially among young couples below 35, as conflicts arising from economic differences, infidelity and harassment continue to break marriages.

Many couples that don’t have the patience to go through all the legally acceptable stages to be granted a divorce are increasingly taking a different route.

Misigaro and his wife of six years Nancy (Not real name) could not stand each other anymore.

They are planning to fi le for divorce, but in the meantime, they mutually agreed to separate, Misigaro rented a house in Kanombe while the wife went to live in Gatenga with their two children.

“We tried staying in separate rooms, but it didn’t work, we just couldn’t stand being in each other’s space anymore, now I can breathe,” he said.

The new findings of Rwanda Population and Housing Census indicates that separation increased from 0.5 per cent in 2012 to 1.7 per cent in 2022 while showing that divorce cases decreased from 1.5 per cent in 2012 to 0.2 per cent in 2022.

Fred Rwagitare, a civil and criminal lawyer at CERTA law in Kigali, told Rwanda Today that separation is a trend they have also observed to be on the rise, noting that it is a consequence of how hard the law has made it for couples to get divorced.

“The law has made divorce hard, the three stages the couple has to first go through before being granted divorce as provided by the law are too dragging and exhausting for couples, which has driven many to separation."

He said the law provides that the couple seeking divorce has to first go through two phases of court-aided reconciliation with three months in between before the second.

After the second reconciliation fails and the couple still want a divorce, the judge then sends the case to pre-trial, and this applies to the couples that have mutually agreed to part ways.