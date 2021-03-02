Debts, new directive heap pressure on waste collectors

By JOHNSON KANAMUGIRE More by this Author

Garbage collectors around Kigali city are threatening to suspend operations due to financial constraints amid regulatory pressure to inject more cap ital into their business, Rwanda Today has learnt.

This follows at least 11 months of accumulated debt which is crippling their operations.

Yet, the regulator in the industry Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA) is piling pressure on the operators to expand fleet capacity and increase collection frequency to respond to increased waste generation due to pandemic and the fast-rising urbanisation.

Rwanda Today learnt that the new requirements compel many of the firms licensed to operate in Kigali to double their fleet numbers in a bid to stick to regular waste collection frequency and upgrade their service standards.

Rura also seeks to tighten licensing rules, requiring refuse collectors to have a minimum of three compactor garbage trucks, the vehicles strictly dedicated to waste transportation, a directive that shocked the players who termed the business loss-making and not viable to warrant such multi-million investment.

“The new rules are hard to implement under the current conditions. Our revenue losses have more than doubled to 40 percent loss and below, and we call it loss because it’s irrecoverable due to lack of mechanism that compels users to pay.

There is no waste law that forces people to comply. The only thing local authorities can do is sensitisation and that has not yielded fruits,” said Diogene Mitali, head of Agruni Ltd, one of the waste firms with a wide Kigali coverage.

According to operators, the new fleet requirements could require each to invest Rwf300 million to secure license renewal despite the business offering no promise of viability due to prevailing financial and operational challenges.

They indicate that in addition to constraints linked to users' non-payments, the current waste service tariff structure is nine-year old, and has not been adjusted to reflect realities in the market and actual costs incurred.

Whereas households pay between Rwf1,800 and rwf6,900 depending on their income category and residence vis-à-vis the municipal dumpsite location, business entities pay on the basis of the amount of waste they produce and collection frequency.

“Largely revenues from businesses such as bars, restaurants and hotels, among others used to compensate for losses on the households clients, but many have not paid us for a long time.

General revenues fell by a half and below especially during the lockdown, yet our costs barely went down especially when it comes to expenses on fuel and spare parts,” said Frank Gisagara, manager at Isuku Kunyinya Company Ltd.

Operators, among them Mr Gisagara and Paulin Buregeya of COPED Ltd indicate that in absence of a mechanism to recover the debts or bailout funds to compensate for the lost revenues, it is could be hard to the companies to upgrade their service standards to the level desired by the Government let alone sustaining service under the current conditions. The situation could taint Kigali’s clean City tag.