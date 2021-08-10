Covid protocols aggravate hard times in local refugee camps

By JOHNSON KANAMUGIRE More by this Author

Hundreds of refugee are struggling to make ends meet as Covid-19 restrictions have made it difficult to engage in income generating activities within and outside their camps, Rwanda Today has learnt.

For close to 17 months, the refugees say they were forced to stay inside their camps to limit the spread of the virus, leading to collapse of economic activities such as small-scale businesses, as well as loss of casual labour in communities.

This has denied them sources of livelihoods yet humanitarian agencies in May cut food rations by over 60 per cent, and only prioritised those considered to be most vulnerable, leaving thousands others to fend for themselves.

According to the a­ffected refugees, the promise by the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) and partners to implement funding for livelihoods programmes has not materialised months later, despite a­ffected families still barred from leaving the camp in search of work opportunities.

“There hasn’t been any opportunity created for us months later, and this poses a serious security problem. Those of us who attempt to sneak out of the camp in search of work risk running into punishment for violating covid-19 protocols,” said Jacques Ngendakumana, a Burundian refugee in Mahama camp whose name was struck o­ the list of rations beneficiaries.

Claudien Rwasa said due to travel restrictions around the largest refugee camp in Kirehe, leaving the camp is subject to approval from the camp management and ministry of emergency management upon presenting details “of where one is going and proof that work has been secured.”

“With Covid-19, chances of getting some work are minimal and even those who engaged in commercial activities ended up in losses. We would like humanitarian agencies to consider offering some lifeline aid packages or create work opportunities for us to survive,” he said.

Estimated 10,000 refugees do not receive food assistance after they were classified as least vulnerable, while another section has seen rations cut by 60 per cent. According to WPF, it’s only highly vulnerable refugee families who receive a food ration equivalent to 92 per cent of the food ration.