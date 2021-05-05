Covid-19: Tanzania bans flights to and from India

By The EastAfrican More by this Author

In continuing measures to curb the spread of Covid-19, Tanzania has announced a ban to all flights to and from India effective May 4 due to the surge in coronavirus cases in the Asian country.

Tanzania, however, exempted cargo planes and those undertaking operations related to humanitarian, diplomatic or medical assistance.

“Crew from cargo planes will not be allowed to disembark,” reads a statement released late on Tuesday.

The statement seen by The EastAfrican says that foreigners who arrived from India or transited through India before the ban was announced will undergo 14-day quarantine at designated facilities at their cost, while residents will be allowed to isolate at home under strict surveillance.

All travellers arriving in Tanzania will also have to present a negative Covid-19 test taken 72 hours before arrival to Tanzania, and will be subject to enhanced screening for Covid-19, including a rapid test, says the statement signed by Health Permanent Secretary Abel Makubi.

Travellers with more than 72 hours in transit will be re-tested upon arrival in Tanzania, the statement says.

The Health ministry urged all authorities at entry point to observe disease prevention measures and adhere to the advice on hand hygiene, physical distancing and wearing of face masks.

Tanzania last released official Covid-19 updates in May 2020 when it had recorded a total of 509 confirmed cases and 21 deaths.