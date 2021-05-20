Covid-19: Sudan bans travellers from India

All arrivals at all border points, from India, whether directly or through other countries, will not be admitted into Sudan if the travellers had been in India in the last 14 days.

Sudan on Wednesday banned travellers from India from entering the country and effectively suspended flights from the Asian nation effective May 20 to control spread of the variant of Covid-19.

A statement by the Sudanese Supreme Committee for Health Emergencies said all arrivals at all border points, from India, whether directly or through other countries, will not be admitted into Sudan if the travellers had been in India in the last 14 days.

Ibrahim Adlan, the Civil Aviation Authority representative, said, “The air periodical was circulated on Wednesday at all international airports in 193 countries.”

The Sudanese Supreme Committee for Health Emergencies also suspended studies in all schools and universities in Sudan for one month, stopped mass prayers and rituals in all places of worship, and ordered everyone to wear masks while in public spaces.

The committee announced that it had recorded more than 34,707 positive coronavirus cases and a death toll of 1,116 as of May 16, but officials say the true number is likely much higher due to the low testing rates.

Dr Omar Al-Najeeb, Federal Minister of Health, warned that the strain of coronavirus that appeared in India has spread to several countries.

In a press conference, he said that the health situation has become very difficult, especially with the expectation that the virus caseload would exceed 100,000 during the first and second weeks of June and strain the health facilities if people do not take the necessary measures.

“If this happens, the country will enter a critical health condition especially since the capacity of health facilities is less than 20 thousand for all cases,” Dr Al-Najeeb added.

He said authorities are directing all efforts towards preserving people, ensuring that the health institutions are working with full capacity.

The Ministry of Health has lost more than 200 medical staff as a result of the coronavirus.

Dr Al-Najeeb said other countries have also taken similar measures as those announced by the Health Emergency Committee.

He urged all citizens to take responsibility and maintain guidelines for the safety of their families and society.

In March, the country began vaccinating healthcare workers after receiving AstraZeneca vaccinations through the Covax initiative.