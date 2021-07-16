Covid-19 stigma gives patients sleepless nights in hospitals

By ANDREW I KAZIBWE More by this Author

When Covid-19 was reported in China, many thought it was far away and will never permeate through the borders. Gilbert Irakiza, 34, and Sandrine Uwase, 25, have lived to tell the ups and downs of the deadly virus for a young couple celebrating several months of their marriage, Mr Irakiza and Ms Uwase were sceptical about Covid-19 pandemic, which they could at most times refer to as a scam.

Living in Gisozi sector of Gasabo district in Kigali, the couple is openly willing to share details of what the Covid-19 had caused to their blossoming love times.

However, as systems have been since day one, they observed SOPs, and they aren’t the kind that would travel for visits. Mr Uwase was seven months pregnant, and they joyfully counted down the months towards seeing their firstborn.

But February 2021 was a turning point in their life as they barely could they foresight how life would turn out for them.

“We still haven’t figured out how we were infected, since we were always indoors, yet it was towards the end of the lockdown,” said Mr Irakiza.

This was the second phase of the lockdown that lasted weeks in Rwanda, “I contracted a cough, which I thought was a normal flue,” Ms Uwase recalls. She administered some honey to herself in hope of getting better.

Advertisement

“We used to lightly joke about it; how it was Covid-19, and laughed about it too,” Ms Uwase said.

“The cough was so heavy, tense that it was painful, yet drained a lot of energy out of me whenever I coughed,” added Ms Uwase.

A few days later Mr Irakiza too contracted the cough, since they shared everything. It was a tricky self-diagnosis for them since they didn’t experience other symptoms like a fever and flue as cautioned through health notices, “But I lost my taste, smell, appetite and started vomiting and diarrhea too,” said Ms Uwase explains.

They decided to visit a hospital, where they tested positive for Covid-19. They were given medication, and returned home, where they could closely be monitored in isolation. Strange was how on taking tests, their house help was negative. This surprised them too, “We usually share the same table during meals too, but she was safe,” Ms Uwase explains.

Two days later, Ms Uwase got worse that Mr Irakiza rushed her to hospital. With her medication only limited to vitamins since she was pregnant, this was different from what was administered to Mr Irakiza.

“I was so scared,” she states, “The coughing was too aggressive, and I feared for my baby,” she states.

Ms Uwase was admitted at a Covid-19 treatment center in Gatenga in Kicukiro, while Mr Irakiza stayed at home, “I too became worried since we had been separated yet I was now all by myself,” said Mr Irakiza.

Their house help had been called back by her family after learning of the incident.

Mr Irakiza recalls how unfortunate times were that he could hardly gather effort of doing anything for himself, “This is a time one needs more help, but unfortunately, that is not what society gives,” Mr Irakiza stated.

Their House help also has a taste of this stigma, since, on her return to her family, not many wanted to associate with her.

Mr Irakiza was later admitted, where he joined his wife. Ms Uwase recalls how Valentine Day found both of them on hospital beds, “I was strong, and felt that everything would turn out fine for us,” Irakiza states.

While they shared the room, tension and focus was more on their unborn baby, “My mind was on nothing else, but my unborn baby, that I always inquired from the health personnel,” Ms Uwase recalls.

They were assured how the baby was in good condition, but Ms Uwase was cautioned to hold her belly while coughing to reduce the tension towards the womb.

Although they were offered commendable care while on treatment, they lost weight, food had no taste, while they lost appetite for meals. While Mr Irakiza was discharged three days later while Ms Uwase lasted for about eleven days.

With them now fully recovered, they have a one-month-old healthy baby boy, while their senses for smell and taste are all active. To them, society has more so ridden on the panic of the pandemic, even without knowing what it exactly is, “The disease exists, but most people exaggerate it, which might lead to most deaths,” Mr Irakiza said.

Mr Irakiza urges governments to more open up the initiative to the public, “Let people teach others since when the population sees it more policed by only the police and health personnel, they tend to ignore it and resist it since they don’t identify themselves in it, yet they are affected,” he explains. He hopes that if individuals come out with testimonies against the pandemic, a lot will be achieved as regards fighting and winning it.