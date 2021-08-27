Covid-19 shattered dreams of international students

By Ange Iliza More by this Author

In 2018, after high school graduation, Peninah Ineza got an opportunity to travel to China for a bachelor’s degree in medicine. She was excited to pursue what she had always wanted; becoming a medical doctor.

She expected an advanced quality of education, exposure, opportunities and diversity. A year later, she was advised to travel back to Rwanda and continue her studies remotely. When she left in February 2020, China was recording over 6,000 new Covid-19 infections per day.

The pandemic was still new and the situation was exacerbating every day. It was scary but she never thought it would take years.

“I was expecting to get back to physical classes in a few months because my faculty is very practical. It has now been two years. I am not getting the quality of education I expected and it reflects badly on my career,” Ineza recounts.

Ineza's experience is similar or even worse for international students studying abroad or foreigners studying in Rwanda.

Covid-19 pandemic did not spare them. They were highly affected by the pandemic economically and socially finding it harder to access affordable tuition, insurance, and accommodation options.

Advertisement

The pandemic has made the complex process of being an international student more complicated. While bureaucracy is common for international students, they have been plagued with even more obstacles after the pandemic.

For example, Ineza’s university in China informed her that studying her major online for two consecutive years is inadvisable and that she ideally has to get back to physical classes before 2021 ends.

The university is ready to receive her back but has to wait for a formal goahead from Chinese officials.

“International students are truly cultural ambassadors, while universities should demonstrate kindness, tolerance, and understanding of their struggle at the highest level,” Ineza said.

Missed opportunities and unemployment fears. The pandemic has shrunk the opportunity base and employment prospects for international students. As millions of people worldwide lose jobs, hope for good employment opportunities in the future seems unattainable.

“I have lost interest because what was supposed to take one year is now taking two. I have missed many great academic opportunities that could have changed my life academically because of Covid-19.

I also see how employed people are suddenly losing their jobs and it makes me wonder if I will ever get one,” Maeva Bih, a 24-year-old Cameroonian communication student at the University of Rwanda The frustration adds to the fact that Bih has not been able to visit her family for two years due to constant lockdowns and an unsteady school calendar.

Her excitement and interest in school have eroded over time.

The coronavirus outbreak has created terrible outcomes for trade, commerce, business, and education. Lockdowns have caused the stop of tourism, closures of businesses, and education is being held online.

The cost of living globally has increased. International students have had significant economic, social, and cultural contributions worldwide.

Prof Canisius Bihira, a businessman and an economic analyst said the hit on education tourism will bear long-term impacts on the economy including unemployment issues.

“Our economy benefits when Rwandan students start working abroad and sending money to Rwanda or when they come back with advanced knowledge and experiences to benefit their country.

If this flow is interrupted, that is lost money in the economy,” he explained. Adding that poor, disrupted quality of education with many students opting to suspend or quit their studies will also bring negative long-term impacts on the economy.