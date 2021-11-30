Covid-19: Rwanda to give booster shots

By Ange Iliza More by this Author

Rwanda will begin giving Covid-19 booster vaccine shots to high-risk groups on Tuesday in the wake of reports of the new Omicron Covid-19 variant, the government has said.

The vaccination kicks off in Kigali on Tuesday targeting frontline workers, people above the age of 50, and people aged between 30-49 with suppressed immunity or underlying health conditions.

The booster shot is accessible at health facilities, district hospitals, and other designated areas. The booster shot will be administered to the eligible groups at least six months after receiving full doses.

According to a statement released the Ministry of Health late Monday, the vaccination will gradually be extended to more districts.

Rwanda’s Minister of Health, Dr Daniel Ngamije, said that the decision to give a booster shot came following reports that the Omicron variant could be a challenge to the vaccine and other available Covid-19 treatment drugs.

“As we gather sufficient information about the new variant, no effort is spared to reduce the risks of having the variant spread to Rwanda,” the minister said.