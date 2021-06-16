Covid-19: Namibia suspends in-person learning, restricts public gatherings

By The EastAfrican More by this Author

Namibia on Tuesday announced that it will suspend face-to-face teaching in all learning institutions from June 17-30 to contain further spread of Covid-19.

“For the rest of the country, the Minister of Education, Arts & Culture will announce a ‘Winter Holiday’, with exception for Grades 10, 11 and A-Levels who need to continue Face-to-Face learning in preparation for external examinations,” President Hage Geingob said in a statement during the 29th Covid-19 public briefing on the national response measures.

“All examinations for tertiary students will be undertaken online.

“As it has been reported, Namibia has now passed the 1,000 mark of men, women and children, who have lost their lives due to Covid-19.

“The loss of so many lives is difficult to bear. I take this opportunity to express sincere condolences, on my own behalf and on behalf of the Government, to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones”.

As at Tuesday, Namibia had recorded 65,815 Covid-19 cases, 55,187 recoveries and 1,008 deaths.

“In my own family, my wife and I have experienced the devastating effects of Covid-19,” the President said in a televised address.

Other prominent people, including the Vice President and his wife, the Speaker of the National Assembly and his wife, the leader of the Official Opposition, several Ministers and leaders in Public Service have also been affected.

“Windhoek has recorded 52 percent of total cases in the country and is currently the epicentre in our fight against Covid-19,” President Geingob said.

He also announced that exit and entry into the Windhoek-Okahandja-Rehoboth Local Authority Areas is restricted. However, returning residents, essential service providers in possession of the relevant permit, emergency medical cases and the transportation of human remains to other regions for burial will be allowed.

He said no more than 10 people should be allowed in any public gathering and no indoor event should last longer than two hours.

“The Curfew shall remain in force countrywide, as per current Regulations, from 22:00 to 04:00, daily,” the President added.

The sale and purchase of liquor is restricted from 9am to 6pm, Monday to Saturday, on a take-away basis only.

“With the rise in deaths, we are also experiencing an increase in funerals. The existing protocols for conducting Covid-19 burials will be maintained – burials are to take place within seven days and the public is urged to serve meals at funerals on take-away basis only.”

Namibia confirmed its first two cases of Covid-19 on March 14, 2020.