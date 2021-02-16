Covid-19: Guinea Bissau records cases of UK, S. Africa variants

By The EastAfrican More by this Author

Authorities in Guinea Bissau on Monday confirmed the circulation of the coronavirus variants first reported in the UK and South Africa.

The confirmation was made following a study of the SARS-Cov-2 virus genome sequencing in the local Piaget Institute laboratory, using samples collected between January 15 and February 5.

“This confirmation is an important step in combating the virus,” said Professor Aladje Balde, the World Health Organisation representative in Guinea Bissau.

As at February 15, Guinea Bissau had recorded 2,924 positive cases with 408 still active, and a death toll of 46.

Last Friday, President Úmaro Sissoco Embaló said that a year ago he was infected with the coronavirus and “there are still after-effects” after recovery.

Speaking to journalists in Bissau after returning from a medical check-up in Senegal, he said he is now well.