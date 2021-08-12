Cost of irrigation equipment in Rwanda subjects farmers to losses

By MOSES K. GAHIGI More by this Author

Farmers are facing limited access to irrigation equipment due to disruption of global supply chains caused by restrictions imposed on movement of goods and people to contain the spread of coronavirus over the past 12 months.

The supply shortage is leading to an increase in prices of the irrigation equipment for purchase and rent.

Suppliers say equipment prices have doubled compared with 2019 yet the cost of shipping has also significantly increased which has exposed them to losses. For instance, A 3-inch Koshini pump with a 75 total discharge head that is used to irrigate one hectare of land used to cost Rwf 44,591, now the minimum cost is Rwf 86,209 to Rwf 89,182in China.

Franklin Begumisa, an equipment dealer in contract with the government to offer subsidised irrigation equipment to farmers, said the situation is beyond their control, and they are also making untold losses.

He said the equipment they used to find is already made and just waiting for purchase from their source markets, now requires them to make orders, pay for production costs and wait for not less than two months for them to be ready to be shipped.

“The business has changed so much for the worst; we have to pay for production costs then make an upfront payment for he equipment, the producers have made things very difficult now, and then we face serious delays” “Farmers end up paying their part of the contribution and we can’t deliver on time, these delays have already had a negative impact on production, we understand the farmers' frustration but we can't do much about the situation” said Mr Begumisa.

Advertisement

He said for instance he travelled to China in May and made orders but the irrigation equipment has just reached the port in Dar es Salaam, and it will still take some time to be in the stores.

Most of the irrigation equipment are imported from China because that’s where they get preferential rates and variety but it has become increasingly cumbersome to get goods from there.

“With all the sky rocketed prices of buying and shipping this equipment we are still working with 2018 prices because these are the fixed prices in the contract. Yet even this does not come on time, some districts tell us they have budgetary shortfalls,” he said Suppliers also say the delay to get their payments processed by the government has put them in a precarious situation given challenges they are dealing with.