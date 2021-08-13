Advertisement

Congolese warned not to use toxic 'volcano salt'

Friday August 13 2021
Children line up for water given to residents displaced by the volcanic eruption of Mount Nyiragongo distributed by the government in Sake on May 29, 2021. GUERCHOM NDEBO | AFP

By AFP

Nearly three months since the eruption of the Nyiragongo volcano in the east of the DR Congo, authorities warned local people on Thursday that a salt-like substance in the lava flows is unfit for human consumption.

The "whitish mineral substance" is being used by people in and around the small, local Bukumu kingdom "for domestic needs in the place of kitchen salt," the North Kivu governor's office said in a statement.

Scientific analysis revealed "siliceous substances insoluble in water, traces of heavy metals and traces of radioactive substances," the statement said.

"So it's not common kitchen salt (and) we strictly forbid the consumption of this substance, which is toxic," it said.

Mount Nyiragongo erupted on May 23, killing 32 people and destroying several hundred homes in nearby Goma.

