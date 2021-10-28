Commuters brace for raised fare with end of govt subsidy

By JOHNSON KANAMUGIRE More by this Author

Commuters are bracing for more costs with the one-year government transport subsidy scheme coming to an end this month.

Last year in October the government suspended a tariff structure that had raised fare by Rwf25.9 and Rwf28.9 a kilometre in Kigali and provinces respectively, from Rwf22-Rwf21 per kilometre, to ease tension among commuters whose incomes were severely hit or lost to the pandemic.

Public transport operators were then allowed to apply for a top-up under a temporary subsidy scheme ending this month.

Operators now bank on the new tariff structure as well as the gradual reopening of the economy to make up for losses accrued as a result of anti-coronavirus measures, in addition to operational costs brought about by soaring cost of fuel and spare parts.

The operators had already protested about the revised rates, terming them inconsistent with the cost of providing transport, and not based on the accurate computation of what they incur in terms of operational costs.

The sector regulator has so far not communicated whether they will start applying the new tariffs next month, or extend the subsidy scheme.

“We are yet to get an official communication from the government. The subsidy scheme was for one year. We are in the final month,” said Josee Mukanyamwasa, managing director at KBS, a Kigali-based transport operator.

The enforcement of the suspended transport tariff will see commuter fares increase by between 20 and 40 per cent at most routes, but consumers expressed concerns of a further rise in costs of moving goods following rise in fuel prices from Rwf1,088 per litre of petrol on October 16 to Rwf 1,143. Diesel prices remained unchanged at Rwf1,054.

For example, the fare from Kigali to Musanze could increase from Rwf1,930 to Rwf2,340 as per the suspended tariff rates. Kigali-Nyagatare fare would rise from Rwf3,390 to Rwf4,290 while Kigali-Muhanga commuters would pay Rwf1,210 from Rwf1,030.

Rwanda Today did not manage to get a comment from Rwanda Utilities Regulator by press time.

Government action on fuel

However, while appearing on a televised programme last week Infrastructure Minister Claver Gatete announced that in addition to subsiding public transport tariffs, the government absorbed a 50 per cent and a 100 per cent increment on petrol and diesel, respectively, to curb a steep rise in cost of commuter services, transport of goods and production.

“In fuel consumption, 70 per cent of the fleet especially in public transport and supply of goods and cargo use diesel. Keeping diesel prices unchanged will therefore keep cost of services and goods at current levels while equally protecting service providers from losses,” he said.

Official details indicate that government has so far pumped Rwf29.3 billion into the subsidy scheme.

Mr Gatete said the subsidy arrangement was subject to change depending on the pace of economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The economic recovery scheme by the government did little to ease operators' problems as their pre-pandemic operational and financial woes rendered most ineligible for the funds.

Despite gradual reopening of the economy, prevailing restrictions on non-essential trips as well limitations on the carrying capacity in the public service sector still see them lose a big number of customers on top of vacant seats dictated by the anti-coronavirus rules.