Coffee farmers pin hopes on windfall from rise in demand

Coffee exporters are closing the year with optimism that international prices will remain high and cash in on increasing demand.

The continued rise in coffee prices on the international market have upset the likely effects of the coronavirus pandemic, giving players in the supply chain a positive outlook for 2022.

Almost all Rwandan exporters have already sold all their coffee in the stocks yet buyers even still want more.

“Frankly speaking we have had a good year, the prices were good and they kept growing, most people have sold all their stocks, personally I have sold all my coffee and I am waiting for next year which I expect to be equally a positive year,” said David Ngoboka Rwandan coffee exporter with Twumba coffee.

He said coffee prices now stand between $6 and $6.5 per Kilo, prices they expect to either go up or at least stay in that range next year.

The main driver of coffee prices on the international market was the drop in supply capacity of Brazil, the leading coffee exporter, producing 40 percent of the coffee consumed globally.

“Kenya and Brazil have lost up to 30 percent of their capacity to deliver, unfortunate as it is it has helped us, and from expert estimates it will take Brazil up to five or more seasons to replace what was lost because some of the affected coffee trees were uprooted and they had to plant new ones” he said.

Rwandan coffee has always been coveted on the international market due to its superior quality, but when it came to this year there was a catch.

Mr Ngoboka said the appetite for Rwandan coffee from buyers this year spiked because they needed superior quality beans from Rwanda to mix with low quality ones they bought from countries.

“Buyers from countries such as Canada, US, Japan and others rushed to give us contracts early because they needed our good quality coffee to mix with poor quality coffees from other countries,” he said.

“We don’t see prices dropping next year, they could increase or maintain. The more we get more professional in our delivery the more our coffee shall be sought after,”

The unfortunate thing is that Rwanda will not be able to maximie this period because of the stagnation in coffee quantities, which haven’t grown in years.