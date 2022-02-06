Climate change still a threat to Rwanda despite good policies

By Ange Iliza More by this Author

Rwanda is ranked among the most vulnerable and least ready countries for climate change by the Global Adaptation Index. And the country has developed numerous policies to change the tides against climate change, the National Strategy for Transformation has said.

However, environmentalists say there is still a huge gap between making good policies and implementation to achieve the desired results.

“Rwanda has many policies that if implemented, would minimise the risks of climate change. Most of these policies are either too demanding in terms of resources or lack funding,” said Egide Nkuranga, Chairman of Rwanda Association of Professional Environmentalists Platform (RAPEP).

For instance, he added, RAPEP has been evaluating projects designed to reduce climate change on agriculture like droughts and floods.

“We have given recommendations and suggestions to the Rwanda Environment Management Authority. We have not seen any change or action taken.”

Rwanda Environment Management Authority data indicate that Rwanda needs to invest an estimated $50–300 million per year in adaptation – or more than US$600 million, if social protection and accelerated development are included, to mitigate the effects of climate change.

The country has recorded between 100 and 250 disaster-related deaths every year since 2019 and over 23,000 hectares of crops have been destroyed by floods. Mitigating the effects will cost Rwanda approximately $5.7 billion by 2030.

"The assistance is only needed in funding these projects but also conducting studies thoroughly," Mr Nkuranga added.

Some of Rwanda’s 24 adaptation interventions to climate change are ecotourism and conservation. The Wildlife Conservation Society will have to assist more than just mitigating climate change effects. Despite the efforts, wildlife in Rwandan parks still faces poaching.

Jean Paul Karinganire, Assistant Tourism and Marketing Manager at the African Parks, an NGO managing Akagera National Park and other parks in Africa, says wildlife, not just in Rwanda but in African countries, is endangered.

“Wildlife in Rwanda is losing its natural habitat. Poaching is a big problem. People poach for bush meat, timber, or even highly prized rhino horns, elephant ivory, or animal skins. Preventing this requires resources, effective law enforcement, and strong relationships with the surrounding community,” Mr. Karinganire said.

The Wildlife Conservation Society regional office to be set up in Rwanda is expected to assist in implementing climate change policies that are too demanding for Rwanda to execute.

The global non-profit organization was given a green light to establish its regional headquarters in Rwanda after an authorizing presidential decree was published in the Official Gazette dated December 31, 2021.

The WCS presence in Rwanda will help in implementing wildlife conservation projects and addressing the impacts of climate change in Rwanda and other countries.