City of crime? Desperate Kigali residents cry out for help

By MOSES K. GAHIGI

A section of Kigali residents have raised concern over increasing cases of crime including burglary during the night.

While Rwanda National Police didn't comment on the concerns by press time, people are attacked either on their way home or thugs break into their homes.

Last week, Rwanda Today learnt that a young man, Patrick Harerimana's, life was cut short by thugs on a motorcycle who attacked him in Nyamirambo.

According to witnesses, Harerimana was on his way home in a semi-remote part of Nyamirambo, in Kigali, where three people on a motorbike skidded off a steep surface.

He hurried to the scene of the accident trying to help them up, little did he know they were robbers who were fleeing with stolen items.

Just as he attempted to help the first one up, another one came quickly and stabbed him in the neck, which started bleeding profusely leading to his death shortly after reaching a hospital.

In the same week, a local comedian, Iryamukuru Etienne, was waylaid while going home in Gusizi after visiting a colleague.

As he was approaching his house, a man came from behind and started strangling him until they both fell down, after which three others joined and started beating him until he was unconscious, they took o with his laptop, phone and other items, luckily he survived the attack and he is now in recovery.

These are just a few of the cases of the many cases that have happened in the last few weeks. People have taken to social media to call on the police and the government, in general, to act quickly in combating these robberies and curbing the rising crime rate in general.

Some have gone the extra mile by tagging the Rwanda National Police and pointing out the specific robbery hotspots around Kigali.

The road connecting Rwandex and Rugunga is one of the places that have been highlighted to have many robberies, where robbers waylay people using iron bars, and blades, and rob everything they have including shoes.

Efforts to get a comment from the police proved futile by press time, but the body responded to requests from the public to strengthen security in certain places.

By promising to act accordingly by beefing up security in the areas people pointed out.

As the economic conditions get worse for a big section of the population, with the country having an increasing number of jobless youths, many have turned into crime to make ends meet.

The biting inflation where commodity prices have more than doubled, making it harder for households to afford basic needs like food, seems to have partly contributed.

Analysts say unless government doubles its efforts in creating economic opportunities for the youth, and close the ever-widening income inequality gap, the situation will worsen.

The middle class, despite to a certain extent being insulated from the toughest economic conditions, is already also crying as unemployed youths who have turned to theft break into houses to steal items like TVs, laptops and other items.