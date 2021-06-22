CAR gives Rwanda 200,000ha. What shall we do with the land?

By MOSES K. GAHIGI More by this Author

On a recent business expedition, Rwandan entrepreneurs were offered 200,000 hectares by the president of the Central African Republic (CAR), a gesture interpreted by many as an invitation to invest in the country.

But this is not the first time Rwanda is being gifted land by other countries. Djibouti, Kenya and Tanzania have done so before.

Director-General of Trade and Investment at the Ministry of Trade and Industry Antoine Kajangwe told Rwanda Today that while no money has been allocated to develop the CAR land, "the ministry is in the process of getting a consultant to conduct the feasibility study for the three plots."

“Once the feasibility study is carried out and done. MINICOM will publish the document for the private sector/investors to know the potential before starting the tendering process."

The government of Kenya gifted Rwanda up to 12.8ha on the port of Mombasa in 1986, Tanzania gave the country up to 17.5ha at Isaka in 1984 while Djibouti gave two plots of land equal to 60ha to Rwanda near the lucrative Autonomous Port of Djibouti and the Dubai World International Port in 2007, according to the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Rwanda reciprocated by giving Djibouti a 10ha piece in the Kigali Special Economic Zone. However, bureaucracy and dragging of feet on the side of government meant that all these lands stayed idle to date.

Mr Kajangwe said the Mombasa land is for “building a container freight services and off-dock facilities at the port to provide due priority to cargo that is going to or through Rwanda.”

The land will also be used for construction of petroleum and gas storage facilities to supply the Rwandan market and neighbouring countries. The land in Djibouti, according to Mr Kajangwe, is ideal for a container freight station and off-dock facilities, handling of containers, bonded storage arrangements and cargo aggregation and distribution.

The land, if fully utilised, could see Rwanda-destined cargo having another access route to and from the sea, while giving alternatives to Rwandan traders especially if the land is utilised for dry port services.

The land in Tanzania can be used for a dry port or an inland container depot. The ministry has in the past said the Private Sector Federation members are ready to invest and that some international investors have shown interest to develop the land in Djibouti.

At least 80 percent of Rwanda’s external trade goes through the central corridor anchored by the port of Dar-es-Salaam, which is eight days of dwell time. The other route is through the port of Mombasa.

The Rwandan entrepreneurs who were given land in CAR (about two hours away from the capital Bangui), said the land can be used for commercial farming, real estate projects, hospitals, chools and banks.

“The country is just from war and there is a lot of demand for a wide range of goods. It presents a great opportunity for entrepreneurs from Rwanda” said Shyaka Michelle Nyarwaya, a Rwandan businessman.