Bourses work round the clock to recover from missed deadline

Three countries in the region had set last December for the merger of their stock markets under World Bank support

Rwanda, Kenya and Uganda are working round the clock to merge their stock markets after to failing meet the last year's deadline. The three countries had set the end of last year as the deadline of implementing a World Bank-funded financial project that would connect regional stock markets electronically.

This would allow investors to invest and follow the market’s trends throughout the countries.

November 2021 was the expected launch time for the joint stock market in the three countries. However, due to EAC Secretariat's delay to approve, the launch has not taken place even though all the countries fulfilled all the requirements.

“We are ready to join forces. We have been ready since mid-2021. We are planning a local launch of the project soon while we wait for the go-ahead of the secretariat. We do not know what is holding back the approval,” said Celestin Rwabukumba, chief executive Officer of Rwanda Stock Market.

The merger would allow the stock markets in the three countries to operate as a single market with a view to reducing the cost and time of trading in shares of companies listed on markets

Peter Niyomugabo, a businessman in Kigali who has invested in stocks and has been following the stock market trends, says the merger would be a step up if it will indeed happen.

“Unlike other investments, the stock market was not very affected by the pandemic. I see improvement every day and it is reassuring. The expansion would mean access to more company shares in more countries,” Mr Niyomugabo said.

In addition to 2021 delay, the project has dragged for more than five years largely due to payment disputes with the software provider and lack of integration between CMI software and the trading systems of the participating states — Uganda, Tanzania, and Rwanda — will remove obstacles on stock trading in regional markets, spur activities and boost liquidity in underperforming markets once operational.

Mr Rwabukumba had told Rwanda Today in 2020 that the launch should be ready before December 2021 and that 95 percent of the work that needed to be done was over.

“The launch cannot go beyond December 2021 because we cannot afford to go beyond that time,” he said then.

Mr Rwabukumba said beyond bureaucracies, there were no reasons holding the launch. He added that by March 2022, Rwanda Stock Exchange plans to do its own local launch as it waits for EAC secretariat approval.

The EAC Capital Markets Infrastructure project is part of the World Bank’s $26.1 million projects which was approved in March 2011 to lay a foundation for the financial sector integration among the EAC member states ahead of the implementation of a single currency regime whose initial deadline was 2024 deadline.

The nine-year project, referred to as Financial Sector Development and Regionalisation Project, was initially coming to an end on December 31, 2020, after the EAC Secretariat requested for the extension of the program by six more months to complete activities whose implementation was disrupted by Covid-19 pandemic.







