Banks defy the odds to post growth in half-year profits

By MOSES K. GAHIGI More by this Author

Banks have braved the storm of the coronavirus pandemic, posting profits even though they are still being weighed down by a high Non-Performing loans (NPLs).

Bank of Kigali saw its total assets increase by 20.4 percent year-on-year to Rwf1.1405.5billion, while its net income stood at Rwf11.6 billion at 17.7 percent year-on-year as of end of June.

The bank’s return on average assets stood at 3.4 percent and return on capital was at 17.2 percent.

I&M bank made a profit before tax of Rwf 5.2 billion as of the end of June, a 55 percent increase from the same period last year.

The bank’s operating income stood at Rwf 14.9billion growing by 20 percent year on year. The bank's income growth was driven by increased net Interest revenue, 19 percent higher than the same period last year, and closed at Rwf13.3b, a positive outlook in a year where banks have been dampened by the coronavirus pandemic.

The economic environment, in which the financial sector operates, however, continues to face high risks associated with the Covid-19 pandemic containment measures, suppressed, disruptions in supply chains as well as lower economic productivity.

According to the latest monetary policy and financial stability statement released by the central bank, the NPL ratio in the banking sector increased from 5.5 percent in June 2020 to 5.7 percent in June, while the watch category loanswhich represent almost 13.2 percent of the total loan portfolio, almost tripled.

The central bank says, a significant proportion of restructured loans have resumed payment but a portion representing about 7.9 percent of total loans were still under moratorium.

“In spite of the credit risk outlook, the financial sector is expected to remain stable on account of the sufficient capital and liquidity buffers, the economy is also expected to rebound during the second half of 2021 as activities open up following the massive vaccination campaign,” reads the statement from the bank.