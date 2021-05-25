Auditor General puts taxman on the spot over record keeping

By Ange Iliza More by this Author

Rwanda Revenue Authority is on the spot for failing to capture accurate taxpayer records. This was raised in the latest Auditor General’s report for 2019/2020 released recently.

While the taxpayer had not responded to our requests for comment by press time, according to the Auditor General, the taxman overstated revenue performance due to miscalculations and has unreliable records.

It is likely that when a taxpayer refunds VAT or pays taxes, the funds could go unnoticed. For instance, from just five sampled taxpayers’ accounts, the audit found Rwf12.1 billion have not been recorded on their respective accounts.

This excludes over Rwf7.5 billion in VAT and Rwf1.2 billion in auction funds that were not recorded.

The mismanagement extends to handling complaints and appeals where billions are lost in court cases.

While the procedure indicates that requests requiring investigations and external information should be replied within 30 working days, the auditor found out that it actually takes up to almost three years.

Advertisement

“On a sample basis, RRA received four appeals contesting the tax audit results. It was delayed to reply within 30 days and taxpayers sued RRA in requesting to cancel taxes and fines appealed since RRA could not reply to them in time.

Since the procedure was not followed, RRA lost cases and courts cancelled taxes and fines amounting to Rwf304.7 billion.

Poor service delivery may result in tax loss and promote non-compliance on the side of taxpayers.” the report reads in part.

In his analysis, Angello Musinguzi, senior tax manager at KPMG Rwanda, said issues regarding miscalculations and errors at RRA goes beyond the authority but also the inability to comply with procedures and laws regarding tax paying and collecting.

Mr Musinguzi said RRA invests in staff raining to increase the authority’s competency. However, he explains, there are still exploitable loopholes in procedures and tax laws.

“These errors occur because the tax collecting process and computing procedures are not well educated to the people in charge and tax payers. This also results in court cases and called o‑ taxes,” he explained.

He added that the issues raised in the Auditor General’s report do not only remain in papers but also offer opportunities to tax evaders and manipulators.