Alarm as 16,000 learners drop out of schools in Huye, Burera

Poverty and family conflicts acerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic have forced over 16,000 students to drop out school in two districts.

The recent data by the Ministry of Education show that in Huye district, Southern Province, in the second term, 6,352 students did not report back to school. This was in addition to 1,832 students who dropped out at the beginning of 2021-2022 academic year.

In the Northern Province, Burera district counts 7,000 students who dropped out of school second school trimester.

Both Huye and Burera districts are ranked top by Rwanda's institute of statistics with the highest dropout rates since 2018. In January, some districts, including Huye, launched campaigns to trace thousands of learners missing from schools.

However, parents and education official say the increasing dropout rates are as a result of dramatic changes in the education policy like increased costs and the social and economic effects of the pandemic and its toll on disadvantaged families.

In the 2021 national examinations, over 60,000 students failed and were left with the option of joining private schools that are more expensive. The 2021-2022 academic year is also the first year after the government scrapped the automatic promotion policy that had been in use for over 10 years.

The policy would prohibit more than 10 percent of classes from repeating regardless of their performance, which would help some students stay in school despite poor performance.

According to the communications department at the Ministry of Education, the exact number of learners missing from the school system is yet to be established, because some districts are yet to report the numbers.

School headteachers who spoke to Rwanda Today said they have counted dozens of students who did not return to school in the first and second trimesters.



Some have dropped out while others transferred to cheaper schools. Aaron Ruhigande, headteacher at GS Remera Rukoma in Kamonyi district said the school has transferred many students to day schools that are relatively affordable. It was after the school fees increased by 15 percent during the Covid-19 pandemic.