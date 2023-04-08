1,094 Genocide perpetrators still on the run 29 years later

By MOSES K. GAHIGI More by this Author

Thousands of genocide perpetrators remain on the run to escape the long hand of the law, 29 years since the Genocide Against the Tutsi was committed.

According to data shared by the National Prosecution Authority, 1,094 fugitives indicted for genocide crimes are hiding abroad as e orts to bring them back into the country to face justice prove futile.

Today, up to 1,148 genocide fugitives have been indicted since the process began, among them, 25 have been prosecuted in other countries, while 29 have been extradited and deported to Rwanda for trial, according to data shared by the national prosecution authority.

“The challenges we face are based on lack of co-operation with some countries, some countries have no laws that punish genocide and crimes against humanity,” Faustin Nkusi, spokesperson for the National Prosecution Authority told Rwanda Today.

“Fugitives keep on changing their residence, names, religion and even others give false information of death by making false death announcements, all these factors have made it hard to prosecute these fugitives,” he said.

In addition, Rwanda doesn't have extradition treaties with some countries hosting the fugitives, making it di cult for extradition of the suspects to face trial on Rwandan soil.

However, in some countries there is a lack of political will. In collaboration with Rwanda, the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals Mechanism (UNRMCT) which took over from ICTR, have made some progress tracking down and prosecuting these fugitives.

Serge Brammertz, the UNRMCT prosecutor has recently commended the continued support of the government of Rwanda to its efforts which have seen some new suspects unearthed.

He said many fugitives abused their processes of refugee status to conceal their alleged criminal records.

He said while tracking down the four remaining ICTR fugitives, his office uncovered more fugitives in countries around the world.

To escape facing justice, some lied about their pasts and abused the refugee process, yet in their new homes, many continue to promote genocide ideology. He called upon the international community to assist Rwanda to account for all fugitives suspected of genocide.

Among those prosecuted abroad includes Higaniro Alphose, who was prosecuted in Belgium and convicted to 20 years in prison in 2001, Niyonteze Fulgence was tried in Switzerland and given 14 years in prison.

Munyanza Desire was convicted to life imprisonment in Canada in 2009, Bazaramba Francois was also sentenced to life imprisonment in Finland, while Mungwarere Jacques was acquitted by a Canadian court in 2013.

While the 29 deported or extradited include Mukeshimana Marie Claire and Mudahinyurwa Jean Marie Vianney who were deported from USA in 2011, Uwinkindi Jean who transferred to ICTR in Arusha in 2012. After the arrest of Felicien Kabuga, who accused of bankrolling the genocide, the four suspects on the UN Courts radar are Fulgence Kayishema, Charles Sikubwabo, Charles Ryandikayo, and Aloys Ndimbati- each having a bounty of $5million on their heads for any information leading to their arrest.

South Africa let one genocide suspect- Kayishema slip out of its fingers in 2019, and Brammertz wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa revealing his displeasure about South Africa’s lack of co-operation in arresting the suspect.

However, in June 2022 the country showed its commitment to helping the UN Court discover where he might have gone. In May 2022, the UN Court crack team managed to bring down and establish the whereabouts of other three suspects in a range of one month.