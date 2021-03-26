'Hotel Rwanda' hero funded terror activities, witnesses tell court

By JOHNSON KANAMUGIRE More by this Author

The prosecution witnesses in the trial against “Hotel Rwanda” hero for terror-related charges have said they have evidence to prove that Paul Rusesabagina used his charity and political organisation to fund terror acts in Rwanda.

Rusesabagina, 66, alongside 20 co-accused are charged with several counts of terrorism and armed violence that attract sentences ranging from 20 years to life imprisonment.

The prosecution witnesses—an American national and a former rebel fighter—told the court that Rusesabagina wanted to overthrow the government.

Dr Michelle Martin, an academic who worked as a voluntary policy advisor with Paul Rusesabagina’s Hotel Rwanda Rusesabagina Foundation (HRRF) testified on Wednesday while Lt. Col. Noel Habiyaremye, a former fighter with the FDLR, testified on Thursday.

Rusesabagina was absent in both court sessions after he declined to attend the proceedings.

The court on Wednesday ruled that the trial will proceed in this absence.

The court heard from Ms Martin that she got access to details linking Rusesabagina and members of his political organisation, PDR Ihumure, to subversive and terrorist activities as well as plans to overthrow the Rwandan Government.

Her evidence was on what she claims are copies of screenshots of emails and text messages Rusesabagina exchanged with members of his political outfit and its allies.

She said she was granted access to the email of one Providence Rubingisa, a member of Rusesabagina’s political outfit, hence she was able to access details pointing to how charity funds, collected under the guise of helping widows and children in Rwanda, were used to fund armed groups with the aim of dethroning the government.

In a lengthy testimony, she read extracts from the exchanges suggesting that Rusesabagina made money transfers to people affiliated to Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) or its authorities to fund operations or buy weapons.

Some of the details also suggest that Rusesabagina travelled to South Africa to meet FDLR leaders following the militia’s requests for funding to purchase military equipment.

In one of the exchanges, she told the court that she obtained messages detailing how the group planned to recruit rebels from Rwandan universities, but later switched to recruiting people from the refugee camps in Uganda.

“While working with the organisation, both my interns and I have come to believe, based on our observation, that the foundation did not operate as a humanitarian organisation at all. Rather it operated as a political organisation whose apparent primary goal was overthrowing the Rwandan Government,” she said.

Ms Martin, a social work professor who later worked with Rwanda as a paid consultant on academic work, told the court that the Rwandan Government did not influence her testimony.

Lt. Col. Habiyaremye told the court he received money transfers from Rusesabagina on several occasions with a mission to plan attacks on Rwanda from neighbouring countries.

He said they could not carry out their plans following their arrest in Burundi from where he was transferred to Rwanda to face trial and was sentenced to three years in prison.

The prosecution told the court the testimonies point to deep roots of terrors activities dating back to 2007 with attempts to link up with FDLR, and later the creation of the outfits like the MRCD/FLN responsible attacks in the southern and western Rwanda.

The trial will resume on March 31.