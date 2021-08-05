Mbabazi’s craft and realization through the pandemic

By ANDREW I KAZIBWE More by this Author

When the Coronavirus pandemic reached these shores in March 2020, Phionah Mbabazi, who was then running Phi-Ziki – a live band, which held weekly performances in Kigali – had travelled to Uganda to tend to an ill close relative.

“I thought I would be there for a short time,” she explained. Unknown to her, she had just walked into the eye of a storm, in a matter of speaking, for soon things took a turn for the worse, forcing the country to go into a lockdown.

Just like that, Mbabazi joined the millions in reluctantly embracing the “Stay at home” culture, abandoning her nascent gig back in Kigali.

“Like most artistes, I depended on events. I had released a few song projects but I didn’t have enough money from my music,” she explained.

But it was not for nothing that Mbabazi the Afro-fusion and R&B musician known for such hits as Nyibutsa, Nzi Uwo ndiwe and Twala - took the Rwandan music scene by storm when she was introduced six years ago.

Indeed, this must have been at play for just as the lockdown was being eased, a colleague who had visited the country looking to record music, contacted her.

Mbabazi was then introduced to Titan Jeff, a music-recording producer, who then guided her to a deal that resulted in her five-song compilation, Nyemerera.

This five-song extended play (EP) brings together songs recorded with the expertise of some of Rwanda’s finest producers such as Clement Ishimwe and Izo Pro. When Je‑ Titan is thrown into the mix, truly, Nyemerera becomes so diverse as to spread Mbabazi’s artistic reach regionally.

This, she says, is a testament to the great friendship and support in these trying times.

Mbabazi looks back at the first time she took up singing, acknowledging Clement Ishimwe of KINA Music record label who believed in her ability and held her hand, by producing Nyibutsa, her debut song.

Although her musical ability manifested while still at FAWE Girls School in Kigali, Mbabazi’s breakthrough came in 2013 when she participated in Kenya’s Tusker Project Fame (TPF) season 6.

Though she did not make it all the way, the experience at TPF opened her eyes to music as a prospective venture. In the course of her career, Mbabazi has held performances at Kwibuka functions through Mashirika Arts and Performance Company.

She has also performed at events like the Kigali UP music Festival, and the 2018 Mo-Ibrahim Governance event in Kigali. The lockdown has not been all gloom for Mbabazi has learnt and is practicing other ways of earning from music besides live stage performances and events.

“I’m considering opening online platforms, through which I will earn,” she states.

As an entrepreneur with tailoring skills, Mbabazi is also working on launching a clothing line.