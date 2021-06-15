Kigali's rising female producer

'Imagining how I spent three years in school, and what I learnt, I need to put it to practice, and not waste it.'

Some spaces would appear closed to women. One such space in Rwanda is audio production.

While there is no scientific c research to validate this observation, it is rare to come across a woman in this field. Until you meet Ruth Christmas Kanoheri, 25, who is distinguishing herself in the field.

“I don’t know whether we have a female Rwandan producer in practice yet, but it is what I had been longing for,” she says.

For good measure, before her is a mastering station: A desktop computer, a laptop, a piano, soundcard, and speakers. She has just finished synchronizing the vocals with the instrumentals. This is her office; a business venture she has devoted herself to.

“We were two girls in class taking the course then, but I took that decision, since I loved music, but more so all aspects of making it,” she recalls.

Kanoheri studied at FAWE Girls School in Kigali, then in 2016, she went for further studies at the Nyundo School of Music in Rubavu, where she pursued a course in vocals and production.

After her studies, she embarked on music production, by first basic equipment like a microphone speakers and a piano for approximately $1,000 (Rfw1,000,000), using savings from her acting career in Ninyampinga and Girl Effect Rwanda projects gigs. Initially, she recorded and produced her music before signing on rising and aspiring musicians.

Not even her getting married in 2020 distracted her from her passion. “I love my job,” she says. “Imagining how I spent three years in school, and what I learnt, I need to put it to practice, and not waste it,” she states.

Her husband has been a great pillar in this, for he has supported her in her venture. She works from Kabeza-based Capital Records studio by day and a little more from her house by night.

Kanoheri loves to play the piano but dabbles in Afro-pop, Afrojazz, Afro-beats and R&B.

With the pandemic and with recording artists not making much, it has not been easy on Kanoheri. “Till now, people don’t have money.

When I charge someone, they complain about how to raise the fees,” she says. Should she produce for a prominent musician, she says, she will hit it big for that opens doors to more artists.

For now, she has to make do with the challenges of an emerging producer seeking mileage.

“Some will suggest I work for them, but without payment, saying they will make me famous," she laments. But, there are projects she has freely worked on for emerging musicians who are talented but are not able to pay for production.

As a musician, she is currently working on a surprise song project with a rising Nigerian musician and producer, which she is hoping will open more doors for her. One-time payments she receives from artists are not enough. As such, she is looking into sustainable earnings. She is considering online platforms by digitalizing her music and production giggs.

To Kanoheri, most clients come to her because she is a female producer. “What men can do, we can do,” she says, “Besides, unlike men, women are so passionate, and patient at how they carry on duties,” she explains.