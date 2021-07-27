All virtual, not enough money

By ANDREW I KAZIBWE More by this Author

For more than a year, the lives of Rwandan artistes have been upended, leaving them to innovate to survive.

Artists gradually shi­fted to social media to make use of the virtual medium to reach their audiences.

Deejay were the first, staging musical performances via Facebook and Instagram, which sparked a ray of hope. But this has dimmed with time as just a handful of them stage online events.

“Artists have suffered from social media fatigue,” states Eric Kirenga, an administrator with AfroGroov, a production and events company.

Kirenga blames this on lack of income on such platforms and says it is not a sustainable model for any artist.

Deejay Africano is one of the few acts who have maintained consistency in online performances. For example, his live 12-hour show on July 17 attracted an audience of over 343 people.

Advertisement

This is something he has gradually mastered. The Deejay who officially performed at Kigali’s The Manor Hotel had lost hope of holding performances since the shutdown of events.

“It has been more of building a culture for engagement than sitting back,” he explains. His audience is mostly from Europe and America.

“I mostly play at night, but I don’t regret the movement so far,” he explains. Not to be le­ behind, Rwanda Arts Initiative chose to conduct virtual workshops. “It wasn’t an easy model to adopt, but trainees slowly got on board,” Patrick Mivumbi, Rwanda Arts Initiative’s project manager explained.

To Mivumbi, the pandemic was not expected to last this long. “The use of virtual platforms is one most artists adopted as a temporary provision, with the thought that the pandemic would be brief,” he said.

The change has been tough on some, like 22-year-old Greta Ingabire, a visual artist who recently joined 15 female artists and architects in crafting and staging up “Layers of Agency,” an exhibition on environmental conservation.

“The fact that we had planned for a normal exhibition, and hoped for engaging from a physical audience, the virtual setting didn’t yield a lot,” she said.

Ingabire, who is also a poet and a voice-over artist, said that virtual exhibition not only disconnects artists from physical interactions with audiences but also from would-be clients.

“I’ve been trying out other gigs that don’t necessarily have to involve audiences,” she added.

“Truth is audiences will see your arts works online, but this will hardly amount to sales,” she said.

National TV Rwanda Broadcasting Agency has since last year tapped into broadcasting of live performances. Iwacu Festival and My Talent have unveiled great musical talents and a few Deejays, but this doesn’t guarantee earnings from their craft .

“Rwanda is still stuck in the old model, where consumption of art isn’t one being paid for,” he explains.

Mr Kirenga advises that if Rwanda is to build a culture of motivating audiences into paying for artists’ content, broadcasting it via television devalues it.

What is the way forward?

According to Kirenga, artists should place more emphasis on quality production of video and sound since people would be motivated towards paying for quality productions.

Deejay African on his part emphasizes research by artistes so as to leverage on their art.