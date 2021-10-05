WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram Crash: Mark Zuckerberg loses $7 Billion in hours, drops down in billionaires list

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Mark Zuckerberg’s personal wealth has fallen by nearly $7 billion in a few hours, dropping him down to the 5th spot in the billionaires’ list, according to Bloomberg’s Scott Carpenter.

Notably, a flurry of companies pulled advertising from Facebook Inc.’s network after the social media giant apps like WhatsApp, Instagram and messenger suffered a major global outage yesterday.

Zuckerberg with a total wealth of $121.6 billion has fallen behind Bill Gates.

Previously, he was at the third spot on Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index. According to Bloomberg, the stocks of Facebook fell by 5 per cent on Monday, adding to a 15 percent decline since mid-September.

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger went down for millions of users, including in Tanzania, on Monday evening, as they were unable to send or receive messages on social media platforms.

“We are aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience,” Andy Stone, Facebook communications executive said in a tweet.

According to DownDetector, a website that tracks WhatsApp outages, 40 per cent users were unable to download the app, 30 per cent had trouble in sending messages and 22 per cent had problems with the web version.

In April, Facebook and Instagram went down for millions of users for a couple of hours in various parts of the world. The outage was the second in less than a month for the social networking giant