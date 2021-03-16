Transporters counting huge losses from parked vehicles

By MOSES K. GAHIGI More by this Author

Local transporters are counting losses with some of their vehicles having spent more than a year parked.

As the country mounted coronavirus containment measures, transporters were among the first to suffer, as people went into back-to-back lockdowns.

For the buses that ply the regional routes, their predicament preceded the pandemic, as they suffered heavily due to the political impasse between Rwanda and Uganda. Although some continued transported people of other nationalities especially Ugandans who worked in Rwanda and those who visited the country, business was untenable because of low passenger numbers.

But even this window of low numbers was closed by coronavirus, after a decision was taken by countries in the region to shut down land borders to passenger travels in order to control the spread of the virus.

“Business is down, we used to make the most money transporting merchandise from Kigali stores to the bus terminus or upcountry, but traders are not coming and that is bad for our business,” said Telesphore Bananimana, a pick-up truck owner in Kigali.

The recent Cabinet meeting extending suspension of travel between Kigali and other provinces, which has hurt transporters more with many who plied the different upcountry routes having to park their vehicles.

The transport business in the country is interconnected; one segment feeds into the other. For example, when the government suspended upcountry travels between Kigali and other provinces, it did not only cut off travellers who used these means of transport for pleasure or for visiting friends and relatives, but also cut off traders who used these buses to transport merchandise.

The fact that they can no longer come to Kigali to buy these goods, has also affected truck owners who used to transport these goods to the bus terminus or transport them up country.

In June 2019, Nsengiyunva Jean Claude bought five trucks to transport goods in Kigali, he saved up from the two he had bought earlier then topped up with a loan he got from the bank to buy the five trucks.

The last part of the year was good for business, which gave him optimism about the decision to expand his investment portfolio, but all this changed when the coronavirus pandemic hit, affecting his transport business.