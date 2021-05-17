Gaming firms protest continued shutdown

By LEONCE MUVUNYI More by this Author

Rwanda Gaming Association has protested the continued suspension of their activities in the country and unfair treatment of industry players.

According to the association, several petitions to the Ministry of Trade and Industries and the Gaming Regulatory Authority bore no success. It said economic impact has hit over 6,000 people whose livings were directly depending on the sector.

“The prohibition of gaming activities is having tremendous, often overlooked, impacts on the national economy. The devastating effects of the gaming activities lockdown include but are not limited to companies not being able to pay bills such as staff salaries, rent, security guards, housing, transportation, nutrition and even healthcare,” the association notes in their press release.

According to the figures from the sector, the continued prohibition of the gaming activities have led to putting more than 5,000 direct and indirect employees of the industry out of work.

With the gaming premises remaining closed, over 1, 000 landlords have lost their source of income, which the sector’s figures put at Rwf300 million monthly.

Rwanda’s Gaming Association members have paid a combined nearly Rwf3 Billion in taxes for the fiscal year 2018- 2019.

“We request that Rwanda follow international standards and gradually re-open the gaming industry,” the Association notes.

“Initially, we suggested a phased reopening approach to sustain our establishments and the gaming industry,” the association added.

Since the coronavirus hit the country in March 2020, the gaming activities among other activities that were thought to contribute to the spread of the virus have remained closed.